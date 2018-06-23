Watch: Raja Kumari releases new single 'I Did It' featuring mix of Indian ethnicity and hip hop

Grammy-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari released a new single 'I Did It' on Friday. The video of Kumari's single, shot by the American director, video editor and filmmaker Matt Alonzo, features her performing a mix of Indian ethnic dance forms and hip hop.

For Raja, 'I Did It' was a self-esteem boosting anthem about "believing in yourself at all costs while finding a way to stay authentic to who you are."

Raja has previously worked in pop music as a songwriter for Fall Out Boy’s multi-platinum smash 'Centuries,' Iggy Azalea’s 'Change Your Life' (feat TI), Fifth Harmony’s 'Like Mariah' (feat Tyga) and numerous anthems for Gwen Stefani. Of these, 'Change Your Life' (feat. T.I.) earned a Grammy nomination in 2015.

However, Raja shot to fame after the release of her hybrid hip hop album The Come Up produced at Epic Records. It includes popular numbers like 'Meera' and 'City Slums'(feat DIVINE). The video for 'City Slums' was shot in the impoverished areas of Mumbai to show the hip hop in the city's gullies. Raja has drawn a parallel between these Mumbai-bred street anthems, and New York and LA’s early hip hop scenes.

Watch the video of 'I Did It' here.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 09:15 AM