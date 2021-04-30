'Dil De Diya' has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev while the music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya

After Seeti Maar, the second song from Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai titled Dil De Diya has released today, 30 April. It features Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Salman. The song has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev while the music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Shabbir Ahmed is the lyricist of the peppy track.

Dil De Diya is getting a good response from fans who are loving Salman and Jacqueline’s signature moves.

In the song, Jacqueline can be seen sporting a stunning pink dress while Salman and Randeep Hooda also make an appearance. The song has received more than 4.5 lakh views within an hour of its release. Jacqueline shared the song on her Twitter account.

Radhe is gearing up for release on 13 May during the Eid festivities. Disha Patani will be seen as Salman’s love interest while Jackie Shroff will also be seen playing an important role. The film will be released in theatres and ZeePlex (pay per view) simultaneously. The advance booking has already started in the United Arab Emirates. Announcing this, Salman’s actor-brother Sohail Khan took to social media urging fans to book their tickets in advance.

Radhe has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman himself along with Sohail and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. On ZeePlex, fans can watch the film for Rs 249 for one time.