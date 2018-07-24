Watch: Quentin Tarantino brings back Los Angeles from the '60s for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood shoot

In June, Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look of him and co-star Brad Pitt from Quentin Tarantino's forthcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film is based in Los Angeles in the year of 1969 when the infamous Manson family murders took place.

Phil Grishayev, a video director, and VFX artist shared a clip of Hollywood Boulevard, lined with vintage cars, that transports us to the distinctive decade. Even the shop fronts and billboards that have been changed to look like they belong to a retro age. LA Mag reports that the crew has also recreated an iconic Pussycat theatre, a record store as well as a bookstore at the same spot where it was located in the 60s and 70s.

Many awestruck Twitter users, who passed by the set also shared pictures of the location.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood set

The 9th film by Quentin Tarantino

More: https://t.co/5TCcdtQFP1#quentintarantino #BehindtheScenes pic.twitter.com/eXLGGb89wI — Quentin Tarantino News (@QTarantino_news) July 21, 2018

Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD making its presence known out on Hollywood Blvd. pic.twitter.com/YQ17IJPcaO — Peter Avellino (@PeterAPeel) July 17, 2018

Tarantino is filming ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD in...well, Hollywood. And he's turned back the clock on Hollywood Boulevard. Everything looks awesome, and I wish it could stay like this forever. pic.twitter.com/2niReRewVC — Doc (@cameraviscera) July 23, 2018

Went over to Hollywood Blvd today to check out the filming of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Tarantino’s new film. Altered to look like 1969 LA with extras in ‘60s clothes everywhere. This is true Hollywood filmmaking! pic.twitter.com/3HYSufiL3X — Victor Kong 🍋 (@VictorKong82) July 18, 2018

Saw Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Al Pacino shooting ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD on Hollywood Blvd. today. Several whole blocks are bedecked like 1969 and there's a mile's worth of groovy-looking extras spread across the whole area, it's wild. pic.twitter.com/S3dlAlFjYy — colasante (@colasante) July 24, 2018

DiCaprio will play a washed-up Western film actor named Rick Dalton while Pitt will his friend and stunt double Cliff Booth. Filming was said to commence on 18 June in Los Angeles and the film is expected to wrap up by November.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Clifton Collins Jr., Keith Jefferson, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen and Tim Roth. While the film's release date was 19 August 2019, now it will hit theatres on 26 July 2019.

According to Deadline, the director had revealed at CinemaCon 2018 that the film is set at "at the height of the counterculture, hippy revolution and the height of new Hollywood" for which the city's streets would be transformed completely.

