One of the most popular talk shows, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is famous for hosting a slew of famous celebrities from Hollywood. It is worth mentioning that Bollywood’s very own Priyanka Chopra was also among the ones who made it to the show, leaving all of us more proud. Priyanka who has now become a known face in Hollywood appeared on the show in 2016 and engaged in an interesting conversation with the host. While the episode was going all fun and entertaining when PeeCee had to down a tequila shot during the ‘Drinko Pinko Challenge’ and further got all chit-chatty, things got a little awkward when Ellen went on to make a snide remark on the actress’ acting skills.

Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to Ellen DeGeneres’s comments on her Hollywood career

It began with the duo talking about Priyanka’s entry into Hollywood with the 2015 TV show, Quantico. While Ellen went on to say that the network just “handed out” the show to Priyanka when she came to Hollywood, the actress in an awkward fashion said, “That’s…I mean…yes… KIND OF what happened.”

To this, the host added more and said, “It is what happened. People were so excited cause you are such a huge star and you are beautiful and you can act.”

Maintaining her calm stance over the comment, the actress intervened and said, “That doesn’t happen often,” to which Elle diverted the topic and concluded by saying “It happens all the time as a matter of fact. But I am just complimenting you because I should.”

While the two moved on to talk about other things, fans were too quick to catch the ‘awkward’ conversation. Many of the actress’ fans started calling out Ellen for being ‘rude’ and ‘disrespectful’ towards Priyanka Chopra.

Take a look at the clip:

.@PriyankaChopra has been Miss India and Miss World, and today she’s on my show for the first time. I should’ve given her a sash. pic.twitter.com/dbEybDIs8V — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) October 25, 2016

Notably, after being on air for 19 long years, The Ellen DeGeneres show came to an end in May last year. Known for hosting several popular celebrities, the show presents hour-long episodes filled with entertainment, pranks, celebrity interviews, games, dance, music, and many more.

