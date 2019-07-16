Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick sing Jonas Brothers' comeback track Sucker on Karaoke night

It was karaoke night for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Monday and the couple chose to sing the Jonas Brother's comeback song 'Sucker'. In a video curated by a fan club, the couple can be seen singing the song together, while Priyanka is on the mic, Nick is air-drumming to the beats and eventually joins her during the chorus. The couple's karaoke session appears to be part of a dinner party with friends as Priyanka and Nick were cheered on by an audience.

Check out the video here

'Sucker' is part of Jonas Brothers' album, Happiness Begins which was released on 1 March after the band's hiatus of six years. The track became highly popular, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video also features Priyanka, Joe's wife Sophie Turner and Kevin's spouse Danielle Jonas. Priyanka and Nick recently attended the second wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in France. Following the wedding, the couple was seen enjoying an extended vacation in Italy. Earlier, they also shared photos from cooking classes that they had participated in. Sharing videos and pictures of their pasta making efforts, Priyanka had said that she can’t really cook, but with the chef around, she feels she can.



Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is slated to release on 11 October.

