Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh get candid about stealing clothes from their spouses, double dates and Hollywood gossip

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh recently came together virtually to discuss Priaynka’s memoir Unfinished and the chat revealed a lot of interesting trivia.

Singh revealed how Chopra Jonas had become his primary source of Hollywood gossip, ever since she settled in the US. He recalled a party hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani when The Sky is Pink actor was back in Mumbai after a while and how he was the “main janani” or the gossiper.

Their conversation further shifted around their respective spouses when Singh asked Chopra Jonas to reveal something about 'Nick Jiju’ (American singer Nick Jonas and her husband). She was quick to point out that there was nothing to say as he was already close with Nick, given he had sent her husband a customized Nutella jar. Singh then shared his memory of meeting Jonas during the latter's wedding reception in Mumbai. The actor recalled how Jonas was a “fine gentleman”, who was “extremely chivalrous, very very warm”. This led Priyanka to suggest a double date, with both Ranveer and his wife actor Deepika Padukone.

She also asked Ranveer if he ever steals clothes from Deepika's closet but he denies doing it, adding that it is she who steals his clothes.

Priyanka added that she, too, steals Nick's outfits, sometimes before he has been able to wear it even once. "I had a feeling that you guys would also have that kind of dynamic," she said.

Ranveer went on to ask why she had chosen the cover picture for her memoir and Priyanka jokingly said because it made her look smart.

The pair has worked thrice in Bollywood till now, having played siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do and partners in Bajirao Mastani and Gunday.