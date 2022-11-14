Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently arrived in Mumbai for a brief period to promote her haircare brand along with various other pending tasks in hand. During her short stint in the country, Priyanka was seen quite busy with her work. One of her major purposes behind visiting India was to promote her recently-launched haircare brand ‘Anomaly’. She was also spotted attending several promotional events and further shared videos of the same on her Instagram handle. Amid the tight schedule, Priyanka also did not miss a chance to have fun. One such fun video is now going viral.

While it seems to be a promotional video, but shows PeeCee’s latest collaboration with social media sensation Ruhee Dosani where she can be seen shaking a leg to Mithun Chakraborty‘s famous number ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’ from the hit film, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki.

The fun video shared by the content creator on her Instagram handle shows the two having a blast while cancelling plans of going out and further changing into bathrobes to indulge in self-care. In the background plays the hit dance number to which the two dance their hearts out.

Watch the video:

Throughout the video, they also try a range of hair products from Anomaly. Dosani captioned the video with a fun question, “Staying in and doing self-care with your best friend. btw do you prefer relaxing at home or going out?”

In the meantime, the video grabbed the attention of many including celebrities like Tannaz Irani and Elli AvrRam. While Tannaz wrote, “Awesome…. Loved the robes.. That sold it for me”, Elli responded with a comment that reads, “Best.”

Priyanka Chopra’s India visit

Earlier on 1 November 2022, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai after a gap of three years. The actress during her week-long stay promoted her haircare brand and further also went on field trips for UNICEF to Lucknow.

Pictures and videos of the actress’ activities were widely shared on the internet as fans were quite excited to have her back in the bay. She also shared several posts on Instagram.

Soon after she returned to LA, Priyanka shared a photo of herself with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas.

