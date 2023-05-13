Parineeti Chopra’s cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Delhi for her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The actress was spotted at the airport sans her husband Nick Jonas.

Few fans tried to get too close to her for a selfie and the actress could be seen getting uncomfortable.

Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai apartment has been all lit-up ahead of her engagement.

The speculations around Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s relationship refuses to die down. The two have never clarified their relationship status, but congratulatory messages from people close to them have made their followers state that Parineeti is quite close to the AAP leader. Well, if reports are to be believed, wedding bells are on the cards for the Ishaqzaade star. While fans are waiting to know if the rumoured couple are dating, a report has claimed that Parineeti and Raghav are already engaged and will tie the knot soon.

According to IANS, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of their families. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in October.

Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together quite a few times. A few people, including Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu, also hinted that a wedding is on the cards between the Aam Aadmi Party leader and the actress. AAP leader Sanjeev Arora also shared a congratulatory tweet for Raghav and Parineeti.

In an interview to Lifestyle Asia, Chopra addressed the rumours regarding her relationship status and said that she would not issue a clarification. “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t.”

