Prime Video’s Sweet Kaaram Coffee is an incredible story about three remarkable women from one family, but different generations who embark on an unforgettable extraordinary journey has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. Revolving around the spontaneous trip, this series about self-love is a must binge with family, friends or just by yourself.

What begins as a impulsive road trip, fueled by their need to escape the monotonous routines and break free from the societal norms that bind them, soon transforms into a transformative journey of self-discovery. Just like the title, it is Sweet Kaaram Coffee. There are some amazingly sweet moments and amazingly Kaaram moments. Just like those early sips of a morning coffee, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ slowly calms your nerve down with every episode.

An empowering series tells a captivating tale about three women, who are trapped in their own worlds, serves aesthetic, excitement and entrusts audiences to onset on their journey of soul searching. Featuring fantastic performances from actors Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran, the series is a beautiful amalgamation of these women’s desires, insecurities and inhibitions.

On the surface, Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a simple, straightforward and heartwarming tale of women enjoying the best time of their lives but just unlike a simple cup of coffee, the plot is much layered, adding depth to story.

The series is helmed by a talented trio of directors, Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman. Starring Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy, Sweet Kaaram Coffee promises to captivate viewers with its engaging narrative. Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world can watch the series in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.