Watch: Pataakha song 'Hello Hello' has Malaika Arora dancing to Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar's composition

After 'Balma', 'Hello Hello' from Pataakha was released on 5 September. Malaika Arora features in the video of the song crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Gulzar has penned the catchy lyrics. Bhardwaj, who has also directed the film, shared the video song on Twitter.

It was earlier reported that Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the dance number. Arora is once again seen in a desi avatar similar to her previous songs 'Munni' from Dabangg and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se. Snippets from the film — with Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan on a Ferris wheel and playing a shooting game at a carnival with their partners — are also included in the video.

Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two feuding sisters Genda Kumari or 'Chhutki' and Champa Kumari or 'Badki', based on a short story by Charan Singh Pathik. Comedian Sunil Grover as Dipper Naradmuni, Vijay Raaz as Bapu and Saanand Varma as 'Tharki' Patel are also part of the supporting cast. The shooting for the film wrapped up in July and it is scheduled to release in cinemas on 28 September.

Watch the song here.



Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 14:57 PM