Watch: Parmanu new song Jitni Dafa brings to fore personal conflict of John Abraham's character

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has released a new song and it seems that the clash between India and Pakistan is not the only conflict the film will be portraying on screen.

Titled 'Jitni Dafa' , the song shows Ashfat (John Abraham) being torn between his wife at home (Anuja Sathe) and his fellow officer Ambalika (Diana Penty). The scene is set to the melodious voices of Jeet Gannguli and Yasser Desai, as we see Ashfat and Ambalika meeting for the first time and then coming close over the work they pursue. The montage is interspersed with scenes of Ashfat with his wife at home and their family life.

As the song picks up a slight pace, we witness the clear crack in the marriage as Ashfat's wife asks him what he has been hiding from her and then throws something at him. With the song, it is clear that the personal life of John's character will get ample portrayal in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran as well.

The film had earlier released the song 'Shubh Din', which chronicled India's journey of becoming a nuclear state.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is about a team of officers who were given the responsibility of carrying out a covert operation. Operation Shakti, as it was called, was carried out despite international pressure on India to not go forward with the tests. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

Updated Date: May 19, 2018 13:57 PM