Watch: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor at loggerheads in new trailer of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar

The trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

The second trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) is out now.

The Ishaqzaade duo this time, are trying the black comedy genre under the helmsmanship of Dibakar Banerjee. In the two-minute video, Arjun is seen in the role of an Anti-Terror Squad cop Pinky Dahiya, while the Parineeti’s character is called Sandeep Kaur.

Also featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, the trailer takes viewers through the journey of Sandeep and Pinky while the two try to escape harm.

When Sandeep asks, "Hum kaha ja rahe hain? (Where are we going?)" A sullen Pinky replies, "Jaha dusre galat kaam karke jaate hain waha. (We'll have to stay where other lawbreakers usually hideout)" They seek refuge with an old couple near the Nepal border, forming a bond them.

Throughout the trailer, Arjun’s character Pinky can be seen trying to protect Sandeep, however, the shocking climax of the teaser shows Pinky attempting to kill Sandeep by choking her.

YRF shared the trailer

"It was Arjun vs Parineeti on the sets of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar for most of the days. They have done the typical romantic films together where there’s what we call in Bollywood ‘choreography’. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wasn't choreographed. We rehearsed the basic moves and then just went for it," said Dibakar on the duo's performance.

Dibakar has co-written the film with Varun Grover of Masaan and Sacred Games-fame. The music has been composed by Anu Malik while the choreography is by Vaibhavi Merchant.

SAPF will be Parineeti’s third film of 2021. Recently, her thriller film The Girl on the Train released on Netflix.

Saina, which is the biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, also features Parineeti in the titular role. While SAPF will be out in theatres on 19 March, Saina will premiere on 26 March.