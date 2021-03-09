Watch: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor at loggerheads in new trailer of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar
The trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.
The second trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) is out now.
The Ishaqzaade duo this time, are trying the black comedy genre under the helmsmanship of Dibakar Banerjee. In the two-minute video, Arjun is seen in the role of an Anti-Terror Squad cop Pinky Dahiya, while the Parineeti’s character is called Sandeep Kaur.
Also featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, the trailer takes viewers through the journey of Sandeep and Pinky while the two try to escape harm.
When Sandeep asks, "Hum kaha ja rahe hain? (Where are we going?)" A sullen Pinky replies, "Jaha dusre galat kaam karke jaate hain waha. (We'll have to stay where other lawbreakers usually hideout)" They seek refuge with an old couple near the Nepal border, forming a bond them.
Throughout the trailer, Arjun’s character Pinky can be seen trying to protect Sandeep, however, the shocking climax of the teaser shows Pinky attempting to kill Sandeep by choking her.
YRF shared the trailer
Sandeep aur Pinky फरार!
Watch trailer #2 of #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar NOW! Coming to your nearest theatre on 19th March, 2021. @arjunk26 | @ParineetiChopra | @SAPFTheFilm https://t.co/E0unRKEiwQ pic.twitter.com/sdyRSm8RKA
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 9, 2021
"It was Arjun vs Parineeti on the sets of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar for most of the days. They have done the typical romantic films together where there’s what we call in Bollywood ‘choreography’. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wasn't choreographed. We rehearsed the basic moves and then just went for it," said Dibakar on the duo's performance.
Dibakar has co-written the film with Varun Grover of Masaan and Sacred Games-fame. The music has been composed by Anu Malik while the choreography is by Vaibhavi Merchant.
SAPF will be Parineeti’s third film of 2021. Recently, her thriller film The Girl on the Train released on Netflix.
Saina, which is the biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, also features Parineeti in the titular role. While SAPF will be out in theatres on 19 March, Saina will premiere on 26 March.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Netflix acquires Sardar Ka Grandson, featuring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh; T-Series film to release this summer
Sardar Ka Grandson showcases the journey of a foreign-return grandson who will go to any lengths to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, to release on Dusshera 2022
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, to release on 10 September
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police will reportedly see Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters.