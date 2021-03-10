Watch: One trailer introduces Mammootty as Kadakkal Chandran, fictional CM of Kerala

One, which is written by Bobby and and Sanjay, does not have a release date yet.

The first trailer of Malayalam superstar Mammootty's political drama One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, was released today. The actor is introduced as the imposing Kadakkal Chandran, the fictional Chief Minister of Kerala.

The News Minute writes that one of the sequences in the clip seemed to have been inspired by real-life incidents. As his character is introduced amid chaos, P Balachandran's character is heard saying, "These things will happen if some ambattan's (a slur term used for barbers) son becomes the Chief Minister."

This reaction to Mammootty's Kadakkal bears similarity to the derogatory remarks that have been made in the past about Pinarayi Vijayan during his tenure as Kerala CM. Meanwhile, Murali Gopy, who seems to play Kadakkal's adversary threatens that the CM's downfall is not far away.

Mammootty, who cuts an imposing figure in his starched white outfit, makes a dramatic entry. However, the trailer does not give away much of the plot.

One boasts of a large cast that includes Jagadish, Alencier, Sudheer Karamana, Joju George, Binu Pappu, Siddique, Shankar Ramakrishnan, director Ranjith, young actors Nimisha Sajayan and Mathew Thomas. Gopi Sundar has composed the score and background music.

The film, written by Bobby and and Sanjay, does not have a release date yet.

Watch the trailer here —

