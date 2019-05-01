Watch: On Maharashtra Day, US Consulate of Mumbai mouth memorable dialogues from Marathi films

On 30 April, the US Consulate of Mumbai shared a unique video as a fitting tribute to the pioneer of Indian cinema Dadasaheb Phalke. The occasion was marked as Phalke's 149th birth anniversary and the American diplomats of the consulate devised a rather innovative way to release a video mouthing Marathi dialogues, also celebrating Maharashtra Day (1 May) on its eve.

The video features four American diplomats enacting the famous Marathi movie characters. Lynne Moo plays the role of Rinku Rajguru from blockbuster film Sairat. She is seen delivering the famous dialogue stocked with confidence, "Eh Mangya sod tyala tula marathit sangitlela kalat nahi ka English madhye sangu (Hey Mangya, leave him. If you do not get it in Marathi then, I can say it in English too)." While consulate spokesperson Nick Novac chose to go rogue to essay Riteish Deshmukh's role from the film Lai Bhaari, diplomat Jen White portrayed actor Sai Tamhankar's character from film Tu Hi Re, dramatising a funny dialogue. Riteish Deshmukh retweeted the videos and appreciated the efforts of the US Consulate.

"We work here, but we also live here. It (Maharashtra Day) is an opportunity to have fun and also show our appreciation and gratitude for the place we call home," said US Consulate Spokesperson Nick Novac to DNA.

Watch the video here.

