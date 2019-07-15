Watch: On Amazon Prime Day, streaming service releases slate, from Inside Edge season 2 to Bandish Bandits

Amazon Prime Video India has shared a video of all its upcoming series of 2019 on the occasion of Prime Day. The streaming giant shared clips of all its most anticipated series, which include new seasons of Breathe and Inside Edge, and brand new series like The Family Man, Bandish Bandits, and The Forgotten Army.

Check out Amazon Prime's preview of all upcoming shows

babus, prime day is here to take away your monday blues! what's more? here's a special sneak peek of our upcoming Originals 💙 pic.twitter.com/LJbObOoDl1 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 15, 2019

In what seems a promising set of web series, Amazon's upcoming seasons on Breathe and Inside Edge probably remain the most anticipated. While season 1 of Inside Edge showcased a pacy tale that captured the world of cricket and entertainment, season 2 is scheduled to take the drama quotient a notch higher.

The first season of Inside Edge ended with cliffhangers leaving viewers guessing on the fate of many characters. Several questions were raised by the end of the season like: Does Vikrant survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashisth leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Handa’s team? What happens to Prashanth Kanaujia after he fires the lethal gunshot? And the biggest question of them all — Who is Bhaisahab? The second season will serve as an answer to these and many more unanswered questions for fans across the world.

On the other hand, Bandish Bandits, penned by Amritpal Singh Bindra, follows a unique story of two diametrically different personalities — Radhe and Tamanna — who, despite coming from very different worlds, set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul.

Bindra, who will serve as the showrunner on the show, said to PTI, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Prime to tell the story of Bandish Bandits. The show is a millennial love story set against the backdrop of a clash between Pop and Hindustani classical music."

He said the series will be based in Jodhpur and "explores the central theme of whether music is discipline or is it liberation".

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 13:49:38 IST