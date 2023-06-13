Just about last night, Nora Fatehi grabbed eyeballs as she stepped out wearing a backless dress for an event. Here’s the video:

The actress has been seen in films like Stree, Street Dancer 3D, Bharat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Batla House and Satyameva Jayate.

Apart from making the headlines with her back-to-back sizzling performances at FIFA World Cup 2022 and on Moving In With Malaika, Canadian actress Nora Fatehi has constantly remained under the limelight for her involvement in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. After filing a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora has now shared a cryptic note, wherein she talked about her intentions and upbringing. It is worth mentioning here that both the actresses were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the last few months in connection with the extortion case related to Chandrasekhar. Now, Nora took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic note saying that her parents didn’t raise her to take advantage of others.

Nora was last seen in a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. The actress was also featured in the Jehda Nasha remix from Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. Next, Nora will be seen sharing the screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Shehnaaz Gill in Sajid Khan’s 100%, which is expected to release around Diwali but no confirmation has been made yet.

