Watch: New trailer of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan released during Super Bowl

Disney Plus treated Super Bowl viewers to a big new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, due to release on 19 March.

The miniseries will feature the titular characters (played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively) and picks up after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which saw Chris Evans' Captain America pass his shield to Sam Wilson (Mackie). The trailer sees the two superheroes indulge in friendly banter, staring contests (for real) and also team up for a "global adventure that tests their patience."

The clip also teases Emily VanCamp in action as Sharon Carter, aka Peggy's niece, catching up with the former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. since we last saw her in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Check out the tariler here

Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/09qbLUiS7e — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 7, 2021

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. Georges Batroc

According to Variety, filming for the show began in January 2019 in Puerto Rico, but was soon forced to postpone due to the island being rocked with a powerful string of earthquakes. Production was further delayed by the pandemic last July.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase IV began with Elisabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany-starrer WandaVision. The year is further clocked with more MCU premieres starting with Loki in May, the animated What If...? coming this summer, and both Ms Marvel and Hawkeye confirmed for "late 2021."