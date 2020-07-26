Watch: New clip of Synder cut reveals Henry Cavill's Superman sporting a black suit
Zack Snyder has unveiled a new clip from his version of the Justice League, which is set to release on HBO Max in 2021.
Director Zack Snyder on Sunday, 26 July, shared a brief teaser of his widely anticipated cut of Justice League. Dubbed as 'Synder cut,' the new footage sees resurrected Superman (played by Henry Cavill) visiting the Batcave only to find a surprised Alfred. Superman warmly greets him by saying, “I’m assuming you’re Alfred.” and nervous Alred nods as a response. However, the most striking feature of the clip is to see the superhero sporting the black and silver suit!
Check out the video here
Zack Snyder has previewed an official look at Henry Cavill's Superman wearing the iconic Black Suit during his panel at #JusticeCon! pic.twitter.com/QaTA9CK4RR
— DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) July 25, 2020
Snyder revealed the brief clip while speaking at his virtual Justice Con panel. The director assured that the movie will comprise of all the footage he filmed before his exit. He said, “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph."
In early June, he also released a 34-second long video clip featuring actor Gal Gadot superhero character Wonder Woman discovering some sort of an artefact.
The so-called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement began around the release of Justice League, a movie that Snyder directed but was replaced in post-production by Joss Whedon. The Avengers director, who was credited as co-writer, oversaw extensive reshoots, editing and visual effects.
At the time of his departure, Warner Bros. said Snyder was stepping away to be with his family following the death of his 20-year-old daughter.
The Snyder Cut of Justice League is set to arrive on HBO Max in 2021.
