Needless to say, whenever in the house Ranveer Singh guarantees a blockbuster euphoric show. And while we were trying to keep up with Ranveer, who is in Abu Dhabi attending the NBA (National Basketball Association), making basketball players shake a leg to his tunes, it appears that the actor is in no mood to stop there and wishes to make every athlete groove with him. Wondering why we say this? Well, on Wednesday, the actor was in Delhi wherein he was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement award at the CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 awards ceremony. On the other hand Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was felicitated with the Indian of the Year for 2022. Finding the athlete on the same stage, Ranveer simply grabbed the opportunity and taught him the hook step of Mera Wala Dance.

Ranveer was felicitated with the award by none other than the former skipper and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev. Now, several videos and pictures from the event are making rounds on the internet. A video shared by the Twitter fan page of Neeraj, shows him copying the steps exhibited by the Padmaavat actor. The video opens by showing Ranver holding Neeraj’s hand and bringing him to the centre of the stage. While Neeraj looked a bit hesitant at first, later the two danced in sync on stage as Kapil Dev looked on and the audience cheered. Next Ranveer begins performing the song and showing the athlete steps, which Neeraj copies after Ranveer. Towards the end of the video, Ranveer can be seen lifting the Olympian and the two even hugged each other after their performance.

https://twitter.com/NeerajChopraFc_/status/1580236109434322953

Not only this but as the event was a star-studded affair, Neeraj was also seen engaging in fun banter with pan-India star Allu Arjun. During their interaction with the media, the two posed for the cameras by exhibiting each other’s hook steps. In the video, Neeraj can be heard asking Arjun to pose in a javelin-throwing gesture, while he will do the iconic Pushpa: The Rise pose.

https://twitter.com/BunnyMailapalli/status/1580352860428337152

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to woo his audiences with his power-packed performance in Pushpa: The Rule. On the other hand, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Next, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is expected to hit the theatres this year in December. Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, wherein he will be sharing the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

