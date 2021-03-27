Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first-ever music video Baarish Ki Jaaye, composed and sung by B Praak
Also featuring Sunanda Sharma as a differently-abled person, Baarish Ki Jaaye charts the budding love between Siddiqui and Sharma's characters.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared a glimpse of his first-ever single 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' on social media announcing that the song is out now. The actor is seen in a romantic avatar in the video. Produced by Desi Melodies, it also features Sunanda Sharma playing a differently-abled person.
The video starts with Nawazuddin asking Sunanda about her wedding plans. The actor, who plays a goon, is shown in love with Sunanda’s character. The song is said to be based on a true story that concludes with their marriage.
Released a few hours ago today, 27 March, Baarish Ki Jaaye has already garnered more than 370k views and thousands of comments on YouTube.
Check 0ut the video here
Finally, #BaarishKiJaaye is out now on @desimelodies YouTube channel. Comment karke batao Kaise laga. @nawazuddin_s @sunandasharma19 @bpraak @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira #DesiMelodies pic.twitter.com/h6Scrr02Sa
— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 27, 2021
Speaking about playing the role of a differently-abled woman, Sunanda said that over the years, she has worked with developmentally disabled people. She knew a similar story to the one which was shown in Baarish Ki Jaaye, reported The Indian Express.
She added, “When we look beyond disabilities, persons with special needs can contribute to society”.
Nawazuddin was last seen in the 2020 satirical comedy Serious Men which was directed by Sudhir Mishra. He will be next seen in the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra.
