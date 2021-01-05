Watch: Mithoon, Jubin Nautiyal collaborate for a love song, Toh Aagaye Hum

The music video of Toh Aagaye Hum features popular actress Sanjeeda Shaikh alongside Jubin Nautiyal and Mithoon

Composer-singer Mithoon and Jubin Nautiyal have once again collaborated for a new single by Bhusan Kumar's T-Series, titled 'Toh Aagaye Hum'. The song, penned by Sayeed Qadri has melody by Mithoon and has been rendered by Jubin.

The music video was directed by Ashish Panda in Rajasthan and features Sanjeeda Sheikh along with Mithoon.

According to NDTV, while speaking about the soulful composition, Mithoon said that music for him is a way of telling a story. He called his collaboration with Nautiyal and Quadri a work of love and soul.

Shaikh added that when the team made her hear the song, she was floored by the composition.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar added that they are glad to have backed several iconic love songs and 'Toh Aagaye Hum' will add to that list. According to Kumar, Nautiyal's soulful voice along with Mithoon's haunting composition and Qadri's lyrics make it a beautiful love song.