Watch: Mirzapur Season 2 trailer shows Guddu and Sweety's quest for vengeance

Mirzapur season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 23 October

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer of Mirzapur Season 2. The series shows the corrupt governance, the heavy influence of gangsters, and vast instances of crime in the titular town of Uttar Pradesh.

The new instalment will follow the aftermath of the shocking ending to the last season. The first season ended with the deaths of two prominent characters Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), now the story will focus on Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu (Ali Fazal) quest for power and vengeance.

A bloodied Guddu can be heard saying in the trailer, "Agli baar dushman haath lagaa toh bachega nahi. (The enemy won't get away, the next time I get my hands on him.) Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya can also be seen offering a delicious deal to a local politician to sway the elections.

Here is the trailer

Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai have directed Mirzapur Season 2, Amazon Prime's third Indian Original after Inside Edge and Breathe. Creator Puneet Krishna has written the story alongside Vineet Krishna.

The cast also includes Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Amit Sial Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya and Abbas Raza Khan, Mirzapur Season 2 will premiere on 23 October.