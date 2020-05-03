You are here:

Watch: Michael Sheen, David Tennant discuss lockdown in Good Omens quarantine special episode

Actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant have reunited for a special version of Amazon series Good Omens to mark the 30th anniversary of authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name.

The new special, titled Good Omens: Lockdown, follows angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant) as they check in with each other in lockdown.

The two friends are talking through their current pandemic situations in an audio-only clip, which was published on Terry Pratchett's YouTube page.

Watch the special episode here

Good Omens, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, was created and written by Gaiman, who also served as showrunner.

Set in 2018, the six-episode series follows Crowley and Aziraphale, longtime friends who, having grown accustomed to life on Earth as representatives of Heaven and Hell, seek to prevent the coming of the Antichrist.

The show also featured Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall and Jon Hamm.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 11:29:13 IST