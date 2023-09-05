WATCH | Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 trailer

Disney+ dropped a new trailer for Loki Season 2 and the god of mischief is trying to understand what is happening around him.

In the preview, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is being pulled through time and at one point Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie warns that “everything is turning to sh**.” Jonathan Majors makes an appearance as He Who Remains. Watch the full trailer in the video posted above.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on October 6 on Disney+.