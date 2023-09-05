Entertainment

WATCH | Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 trailer

Loki Season 2 received a new trailer ahead of its Disney+ release, and it featured a new look at a billboard of the show's surprising Thor villain.

FP Staff Last Updated:September 05, 2023 15:04:17 IST
WATCH | Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 trailer

WATCH | Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 trailer

Disney+ dropped a new trailer for Loki Season 2 and the god of mischief is trying to understand what is happening around him.

In the preview, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is being pulled through time and at one point Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie warns that “everything is turning to sh**.” Jonathan Majors makes an appearance as He Who Remains. Watch the full trailer in the video posted above.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Related Articles

Robert

Robert Downey Jr’s personal assistant Jimmy Rich dies in car accident at 52; Marvel stars pay tribute

Robert

Watch: Loki mid-season sneak peek promises more twists, turns, and mischief in upcoming episodes

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on October 6 on Disney+.

 

Published on: September 05, 2023 15:02:09 IST

TAGS:

also read

OnePlus announces partnership with Marvel Studios to bring 'Avengers: Infinity War' edition of OnePlus 6 to India
News &amp; Analysis

OnePlus announces partnership with Marvel Studios to bring 'Avengers: Infinity War' edition of OnePlus 6 to India

Similar to OnePlus 5T, the special edition device featured a 16 MP + 20 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture on both sensors.

Avengers: Infinity War supervillian Thanos' origin story to be explored in MCU’s first tie-in canon novel
Entertainment

Avengers: Infinity War supervillian Thanos' origin story to be explored in MCU’s first tie-in canon novel

Thanos: Titan Consumed, written by YA author Barry Lyga, will be an official tie-in canon story that will explore the Mad Titan's origins.

Iron Man is like James Bond, Batman: Marvel Studios head
Fwire

Iron Man is like James Bond, Batman: Marvel Studios head

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has compared Iron Man to James Bond and Batman saying there are many more stories to tell about Tony Stark in the film.