You are here:

Watch: Marshmello dances his way to Bollywood with Shirley Setia on Kala Chashma in Las Vegas

FP Staff

Jun,09 2018 15:02:09 IST

Las Vegas: One of electronic dance music's most popular masked artists, Marshmello, posted a video on Instagram with Shirley Setia where he can be seen dancing to the hit Bollywood track 'Kala Chashma'.

The Indo-Kiwi powerhouse caught up with Mello in Las Vegas and taught him the steps which he nailed.

Bollywood here we come! @shirleysetia

A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic) on

Well, dancing to a Bollywood track is not new for Marshmello. During his India tour in 2016, the American DJ dropped Hindi classics like ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Kala Chashma,’ in order to show his love for Bollywood and the Indian culture.

Marshemello is generally seen covered in white from top to bottom but for his Mumbai gig especially, he ditched his usual dress code and decided to don a kurta instead.

 

That is not it though. Before landing in India for the above mentioned tour, Marshmello tweeted that he wants to hang out with Shahrukh Khan and  Priyanka Chopra  but since he did not post any pictures with them on his socials, we believe he was unsuccessful.

Who knows these moves may land up Marshmello with a role in Bollywood soon?

Also read: Grammy nominated singer Khalid talks about collaborating with DJ Marshmello

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 15:02 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Kala Chasma #Las Vegas #Marshmello #Shirely Setia #TuneIn

also see

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra to shoot for Namaste England song mounted on budget of Rs 5.5 cr

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra to shoot for Namaste England song mounted on budget of Rs 5.5 cr

Race 3 song Party Chale On has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and entire cast let their hair down

Race 3 song Party Chale On has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and entire cast let their hair down

John Mayer releases music video of his latest single New Light, and it is a meme lover's paradise

John Mayer releases music video of his latest single New Light, and it is a meme lover's paradise