Watch: Marshmello dances his way to Bollywood with Shirley Setia on Kala Chashma in Las Vegas

Las Vegas: One of electronic dance music's most popular masked artists, Marshmello, posted a video on Instagram with Shirley Setia where he can be seen dancing to the hit Bollywood track 'Kala Chashma'.

The Indo-Kiwi powerhouse caught up with Mello in Las Vegas and taught him the steps which he nailed.

Bollywood here we come! @shirleysetia A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic) on Jun 8, 2018 at 3:17am PDT

Well, dancing to a Bollywood track is not new for Marshmello. During his India tour in 2016, the American DJ dropped Hindi classics like ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Kala Chashma,’ in order to show his love for Bollywood and the Indian culture.

Marshemello is generally seen covered in white from top to bottom but for his Mumbai gig especially, he ditched his usual dress code and decided to don a kurta instead.

That is not it though. Before landing in India for the above mentioned tour, Marshmello tweeted that he wants to hang out with Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra but since he did not post any pictures with them on his socials, we believe he was unsuccessful.

Coming to India next week and I want to hang with @iamsrk anybody know where I can find him 🙊 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) September 29, 2016

Wondering if @priyankachopra wants to hang out while im in Mumbai next week — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 4, 2016

Who knows these moves may land up Marshmello with a role in Bollywood soon?

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 15:02 PM