Watch: Mark Ruffalo's kids crash his Zoom call as he accepts best actor Golden Globe award

Mark Ruffalo, on Monday, won the Golden Globe award for best actor in a miniseries or television film for his dual role in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

The award marks his first Golden Globe win, though he has been nominated four times previously.

The actor virtually gave an impassioned speech about environmentalism, but it was perhaps his children who stole the show with their brief appearance on the video feed.

His wife Sunrise Coigney, sat at his side, while his kids Keen (19) and Bella (15), immediately ran into the frame to congratulate their dad. After Mark's name was called, Keen excitedly popped onto the screen, waving and jumping for joy.

Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor, for seeing I Know This Much Is True early, and keeping it in your hearts and minds all this time. I am humbled by this acknowledgment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWQM8vxTNW — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 1, 2021

While the actor gave his speech, Keen put his arm around his sister and the two smiled across the camera.

In his speech, Ruffalo called for better treatment of our planet, “We have a dying mother just like the mother in our story. She is Mother Earth. And we must come to balance with her and honour her. And she will heal too. Let’s be courageous together, guys, let’s turn the page on the cruel past of this nation."

I Know This Much is True, an adaptation of Wally Lamb's 1998 bestseller, centred on the unpleasant lives of identical twin brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey (both played by Ruffalo).

The actor beat out fellow nominees Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Daniels to win the award.