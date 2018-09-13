Watch: Manto song 'Mantoiyat' packs an unsparing punch with Raftaar's hard hitting rap

For a film like Manto which is marked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's visceral dialogues, few would imagine a juxtaposition with rapper Raftaar's works. But 'Mantoiyat', the new song from the film is just that. Raftaar has successfully outdone himself in this rap, which is full of keen observations and grave statements in perfect rhythm.

With a mix of Raftaar's lyrics and Saadat Hasan Manto's lines, the rapper has managed to make the song a reflection of society, holding up an unsparing mirror to complacency and people who reflect it, which is also something the famed Urdu poet stongly felt about.

The song speaks about freedom by addressing taboo subjects such as sex. Raftaar's swift, sharp rap is interspersed with visuals of Siddiqui's Manto, sitting calmly on his writing desk, looking directly at audiences, demanding answers to why his works are considered less than 'art'.

From female infanticide, dowry harassment to freedom of speech and its consequences, Raftaar manages to incorporate all elements of a dysfunctional society that we live in. It is almost as if the two (Raftaar and Manto) walk hand in hand, making people aware of the acute hypocrisies that lie beneath the garb of propriety.

Manto is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 September, 2018. Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 10:37 AM