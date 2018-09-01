Watch: Manmarziyaan song DhayaanChand sees Vicky Kaushal lock and pop on Punjab streets

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Manmarziyaan has been steadily making headlines. The makers of the Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal-starrer, which reportedly has 12 songs in its playlist, released 'DhayaanChand', a peppy Punjabi track from the film.

Taapsee is seen strutting down the streets of Punjab with her hockey bang slung on her shoulders, somewhat nonchalant to the conundrum around her. Vicky springs into the frame, the yang to her unadorned yin, with colours and patterns bursting out of his outfit, hair and accessories.

The song, with the refrain Dhayaan Kitthe DhayaanChand, refers to the protagonist as one who is distracted, unkempt, shirks responsibilities away and lives life on their own terms. Vicky locks and pops to the peppy number, seemingly trying to ameliorate Taapsee's annoyed demeanor.

The song is composed by Amit Trivedi, who is known to experiment with different genres of music. The lyrics have been penned by Shelle, known for his works in Udta Punjab, Dev D, Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding.

The trailer of Manmarziyaan, that released on 8 August, showed the lead actors engaged in an intense love triangle. The film will mark the return of Abhishek Bachchan after a gap of two years. It is being jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

