As Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are gearing up to hit the big screen with their upcoming horror comedy film Bhediya, the makers have now launched a pre-release promo which will definitely take the excitement among the fans to the next level. Shared on Saturday morning, the 1 minute 30-second 4K promo gives a scary experience as it talks about the concept of werewolves and humans. In the video, a speaker continues to narrate a spine-chilling story, followed by visuals of a small town terrorised by a werewolf. Titled “The Bhediya Legend: Pre-Release Promo”, the clip will definitely keep you hooked from the start.

In the promo actor Varun Dhawan can be seen transforming into a dangerous werewolf. Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee are also a part of the video.

Take a look:

Just days before the film’s release, this promo has already left the audience with several questions about the mythical tale. The promo was also shared by lead actress Kriti Sanon on her Instagram handle. Fans also took to the comment section and showered love on the video. One wrote, “amazing”, while another user wrote, “Already having goosebumps.” A third user wrote, “Tumhai maan literally took my heart GOOSEBUMPS.”

About Bhediya

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is a part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe. With rib-tickling drama and some high-voltage VFX, the film is being touted as India’s first creature comedy. Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor also has a special appearance in the film

Ever since its trailer was released, viewers have been waiting eagerly for the film to hit theatres. Featuring Varun Dhawan in the role of an ordinary man named Bhaskar, the film shows Bhaskar’s life after he transforms into a werewolf after being bitten by one. Notably, the film is set to release on 25 November in 2D and 3D.

