Watch: Lucky Ali does impromptu unplugged performance of '90s hit 'O Sanam' in Goa

Lucky Ali sang the nostalgic hit 'O Sanam' from his debut album Sunoh in Goa recently.

Actor Nafisa Ali recently shared a clip of singer Lucky Ali's impromptu performance in Goa's Arambol village. The musician can be seen playing the guitar and singing 'O Sanam' from his 1996 debut album Sunoh, as he is joined by a group of instrumentalists in the crowd.

Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxv — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020

In November, Ali's acoustic performance of the same song had gone viral after he had shared it on social media. He is currently in Goa, according to Nafisa's social accounts, and is recording new music.

On 4 December, Ali also performed a set at the virtual NH7 Weekender, followed by electronic music producer Nucleya.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer had spoken about how the song came into being. "['O Sanam' was]...a result of the process of life — it took a while to become what it is. It may have come to be known as a song about heartbreak but it’s actually a happy song. I wanted every listener to take away their own interpretation when they listened to the song for the first time."

Ali has also collaborated with Bengaluru-based hip-hop-reggae-dancehall crew Low Rhyderz for 'Sacrifice', a song about migrant workers affected by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. In 2019, he shared a single 'On My Way' with Israeli musician Eliezer Cohen Botzer.