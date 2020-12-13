Watch: Lucky Ali does impromptu unplugged performance of '90s hit 'O Sanam' in Goa
Lucky Ali sang the nostalgic hit 'O Sanam' from his debut album Sunoh in Goa recently.
Actor Nafisa Ali recently shared a clip of singer Lucky Ali's impromptu performance in Goa's Arambol village. The musician can be seen playing the guitar and singing 'O Sanam' from his 1996 debut album Sunoh, as he is joined by a group of instrumentalists in the crowd.
Watch the video here
Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxv
— Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020
In November, Ali's acoustic performance of the same song had gone viral after he had shared it on social media. He is currently in Goa, according to Nafisa's social accounts, and is recording new music.
On 4 December, Ali also performed a set at the virtual NH7 Weekender, followed by electronic music producer Nucleya.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer had spoken about how the song came into being. "['O Sanam' was]...a result of the process of life — it took a while to become what it is. It may have come to be known as a song about heartbreak but it’s actually a happy song. I wanted every listener to take away their own interpretation when they listened to the song for the first time."
Ali has also collaborated with Bengaluru-based hip-hop-reggae-dancehall crew Low Rhyderz for 'Sacrifice', a song about migrant workers affected by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. In 2019, he shared a single 'On My Way' with Israeli musician Eliezer Cohen Botzer.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Godmothered movie review: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher's Disney film brings much needed pre-Christmas positivity
Godmothered is not the most innovative of fairy tale films, but it's funny, sweet, and rarely has a boring moment to spare.
Margot Robbie's production banner inks first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios
Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment will create original television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Adil Hussain’s film Nirvana Inn to screen on pay-per-view platform Cinemapreneur from 11 December
Nirvana Inn had its world premiere at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, where it was selected for the Asian Project Market.