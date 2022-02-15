Love Hostel is directed by Shanker Raman and backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment

The trailer of Love Hostel, starring Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol, was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day, 14 February. The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The trailer revolves around a young couple identified as Jyoti and Ashu, who get married without their families’ consent. After their marriage, the couple are on the run from Jyoti’s murderous family, who don’t want them to be together. For their protection, the court grants them refuge in a dingy 'hostel' to live.

Amid all the hide and seek, actor Bobby Deol walks in as the evil assassin, brought in by the girl’s family to bring her (Jyoti) back or kill her for their 'honour'. This gritty crime thriller is all set to premiere on Zee5 from 25 February, this year.

While talking about the film, the Dangal star said that Love Hostel made her push boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. On a whole, it was a terrific and exhilarating journey, Malhotra claimed.

Highlighting about his ruthless character, the Aashram star pointed out that Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and if anyone goes against it, then he or she faces the wrath. Deol further asserted that he loved the way his character was written and has never played anything like this before.

Love Hostel is directed by Shanker Raman and is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. It is under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.