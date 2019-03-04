Watch: Kriti Sanon turns ticket-seller for her film Luka Chuppi, posts video on Instagram

Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon was overwhelmed by the audience’s response when she visited multiple theatres to gauge their reactions first hand. The tremendous response and love from them had the actress joyfully turning into a ticket seller for her own movie.

She took to her social media and posted a video of her selling tickets to the audience and captioned it, “Have always just bought my film’s tickets..selling them was a lot more fun! so much that i forgot to ask for the Cash! Have you watched Luka Chuppi yet?? U never know.. you might find me on the other side of the box! #LukaChuppi

She was also seen interacting with her fans in person. In another post on her social media account, she expressed her gratitude to the critics for their response to the film.

Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar is a rom-com that has Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film explores the concept of live-in relationships in small-towns of India where it is nearly unacceptable in the society. Kriti Sanon has been lately impressing her fans with her choice in films and strong characters. Her last, Bareilly Ki Barfi, also received humongous response from both critics and fans.

The actress also has films like Houselfull 4, Panipat and Arjun Patiala waiting to release this year.

