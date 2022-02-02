The fourth and final season of Killing Eve debuts 27 February on BBC America

The official trailer for the fourth season of Killing Eve has been released by BBC America and it looks absolutely promising.

Reprising her role from the previous three seasons of the spy thriller, actress Sandra Oh returns as Eve Polastri, a British intelligence officer along with the enigmatic assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer.

In the first three seasons, we saw how both the ladies cannot help but be drawn to one another, bringing out the worst in each other. In the climax of Season 3, Eve and Villanelle were seen leaving for different places and mutually agreeing to avoid one other.

However, the final chapter brings both women face-to-face once again. In the new trailer, we see Villanelle undergoing therapy and trying to work on her issues even though she finds it hard to stop killing people. “I killed two people last night after I tried really hard not to”, she tells her therapist.

Eve, on the other hand, is also going through some changes in her life while being put on a new assignment by her head, Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw). The new assignment puts her on a collision encounter with Villanelle. While Eve is on a revenge mission, Villanelle is trying to change herself and prove that she is not a monster.

However, the trailer of the final season clearly shows that the obsession between Eve and Villanelle will only increase. When Eve asks Villanelle if she knows about the fable of The Scorpion and the Frog, Villanelle instantly replies, “they hook up?”

It is only later in the trailer when Villanelle realises that the Scorpion (Eve) will always betray the Frog (Villanelle). With emotions, mysteries and enemies galore, the final season of Killing Eve is sure to have us all on the edge of our seats.

The upcoming season has been written by Sex Education writer Laura Neal along with her team that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve will consist of eight episodes.

Check out the trailer here