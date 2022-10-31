One of the most dotting and loved couples in the town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been dishing out major couple goals time and again. From sharing moments from their married life to celebrating festivals together with families, the two never fail to leave their admirers gushing and impressed. This time too, actress Katrina Kaif has done something similar which has grabbed people’s attention. The actress was recently seen using her husband Vicky Kaushal’s one of the most popular dialogues from the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and definitely received a storming response from the people.

Katrina, who is presently busy promoting her upcoming, Phone Bhoot was at a promotional event organised by IIT Bombay’s IT Cell. While interacting with the audience, she asked them in a high-pitched tone, just like her husband, ‘How’s the Josh‘. To this, the audience also responded back with full enthusiasm as they said ‘High Sir‘ in unison. Katrina also took the chance to correct them with ‘Ma’am’.

The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

While the people present at the event were all excited and beefed up by the presence of the entire Phone Bhoot cast and Katrina’s special address, fans also took to the comment section and showered the actress with love and praises. While a user wrote, “High Ma’am. Katrinaaa”, another also “High ma’am.”

A user commented, “Josh is as big as Mount Everest ma’am.”

Notably present at the event were Katrina co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter who also took to the stage and interacted with the audience. The trio has been awaiting the release of their upcoming horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot which is set to hit theatres on 4 November 2022.

On the work front, Katrina also has many other biggies in her hand including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.