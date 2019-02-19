Watch: Kashmiri fans’ ode to Game of Thrones gets featured in HBO's official fan anthem for the show

With just two months away from the premiere of the eighth and final season of HBO's popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones, the network has released an official fan anthem that featured tributes paid by fans across the world.

Among the video clips included in the anthem is The Cure, composed by Sufiyan Malik, an 18-year-old musician from Kashmir. Watch the HBO's official anthem here:



Malik, who plays the rabab, teamed up with pianist Hujat Kirmani and Zakir Bakshi, who plays the guitar and another traditional instrument, to create an instrumental tribute to the show. According to Screenrant, the video was shot in a ski resort in Gulmarg to get a perfect snowy backdrop just like in the TV series. The rendition has gained so much online traction that it was also shared by the official Jammu and Kashmir Tourism's Facebook page in a bid to boost visitor numbers and showcase the talents of young locals, alongside the potential for filming in the region.

The video which was released almost an year ago features various characters inspired by the show, like Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister. The video shows a story of sorts, in which the characters are seen embarking on a seemingly dangerous adventure.

Watch the Kashmiri tribute for Game of thrones here:



Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 18:40:19 IST