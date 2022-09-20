Whether on-screen with his movies or off-screen with his gestures, heartthrob Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to woo his fans and followers. Continuing the trajectory and ditching the luxury of the business class, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor chose to travel in the economy class, just like any other passenger. Surprising his fans, Kartik was recently spotted travelling from Jodhpur to Mumbai in an IndiGo economy class flight and received a warm welcome from his co-passengers. Now, a video, made by one of the passengers on the same flight is making rounds on the internet, and several users believe that Kartik is the most “humble and down-to-earth person”. The video of the same was posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account.

While sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Cannot Miss: Taaliyan hi taaliyan for Rooh Baba, Kartik Aaryan during his flight to Jodhpur, as other passengers praise him. This is so wholesome!” Turning his flight into nothing less than a fan meet, Kartik in the video can be seen continuously flashing his cheerful smile, as his fans praise him for his work.

The video opens by showing inside the flight, wherein Kartik can be seen standing at his seat to greet his fans, who have their phones in their hands to click his pictures. Being the sweetest that he is, Kartik can be seen posing patiently till the end. Some of the female passengers can also be seen coming to him for selfies. The actor can be seen saying “Hi” to all, as they clap and cheer for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



As the video went viral on the internet, it won millions of hearts. The comments section of the video is swamped with innumerable comments. One user commented, “Very humble and down-to-earth person.” Another commented, “Deserve karta hai bhai (He is well deserving.)” A third user commented, “Most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people.” A fourth user commented, “Fanfest on wings. Rooh baba.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik, who is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will be next seen pairing opposite Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, which is expected to hit the theatres next year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.