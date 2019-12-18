Watch: Karnataka farmer's rendition of Justin Bieber's 2009 chartbuster Baby goes viral

The internet is quite infamous for bringing out some extremely depressing news, but one may scroll through the web to find things that will definitely astonish and cheer up all.

Following the release of pop singer Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ in 2009, many in India started following the singer as the Bieber frenzy began gaining momentum. Now, almost a decade later, the popularity of the song seems to have rekindled as a video of a Karnataka farmer singing the famous track has gone viral.

Shared on YouTube, the three-minute clip features a man working on the field when he is interrupted by another shooting the video. After a brief conversation, the man goes on to play the song on his phone and sings along. DNA writes the man in the video is a 26-year-old farmer Pradeep HR, who hails from Hiriyur in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

According to Times Now, Pradeep is not just fluent in English songs but also croons to Chinese and Japanese music. “I don’t know either Chinese or Japanese languages. But I listen to the songs in those languages repeatedly, and follow the accent and tune. I always plug in earphones, and constantly listen to songs whatever I am doing," he said.

The video has become quite popular among netizens, gaining viewers with each passing minute on social media platforms. Currently, the video has secured over four lakh views.

Earlier this year, it hardly took a few retweets and shares for Ranu Mondal to become a singing viral sensation after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma' at Ranaghat station in West Bengal. With a over a million views on her video, Mondal shot to fame, and also subsequently made an appearance on singing reality show Superstar Singer. She has already made her debut as a Bollywood playback singer under composer-director Himesh Reshammiya, and recorded a song for his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer. Recently, Mondal collaborated with Reshammiya yet again for the remake of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri', which is from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 2006 suspense thriller 36 China Town.

Watch the video of the farmer singing 'Baby' here





