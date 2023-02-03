Watch: Karan Johar shares 'Minnie Mouse' moment with Farah Khan at his kids Yash & Roohi's Disney-themed birthday party

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently hosted a grand party in Mumbai for his twins Yash and Roohi, who turned a year older. Seemingly a Disney-themed party, the event saw several Bollywood celebs arriving with their little ones for the bash. Karan Johar was also seen twinning with his kids in matching mickey mouse sweatshirts as they posed for the media. While inside pictures from the party are yet to be revealed, the filmmaker has himself shared a fun video on Instagram where he can be seen having a little ‘Mini’ moment with close friend-director Farah Khan Kunder.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan Johar shared a short glimpse of his party. While remaining behind the camera, he pans it out to show Farah Khan dressed in a pink outfit with a ‘Minnie Mouse’ hairband on her head. She also held out a lollipop, which no doubt complements her look. Referring to Farah, Karan begins by saying, “We are at the Disney bash, and guess who we found. Minnie Mouse.” Being her witty self, Farah gave it back by saying, “There’s nothing Minnie about me but there’s something Minnie about you.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Karan also shared a striking caption with the clip which reads, “mini moment with the incorrigible. The choreographer-filmmaker responded by commenting, “A ‘Mini Me’ moment with my favourite reeler.”

Many of the filmmaker’s followers also commented on the duo’s fun moments and called them ‘hilarious’ and ‘crazy’.

Celebrities grace Karan Johar’s kids’ birthday bash

On Wednesday, many celebrities including Gauri Khan with Abram, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur and Jeh, Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan and daughter Samisha, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, and Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya arrived at the birthday party hosted by Karan Johar for his kids.

Pictures from outside the party have gone viral on social media where the celebs can be seen posing for the media as they head inside the venue. The birthday kids also came out with their father and posed for pictures.

