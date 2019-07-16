You are here:

Watch: Kannada actor-director Dwarakish calls out death hoax, refutes rumours of fake death in video

Rumours of Kannada actor-director Dwarakish' passing was doing the rounds on social media recently, with fans sharing their condolences. According to India Today, he is known as Prachanda Kulla by his fans. On 16 July, in a video shared by director Chaitanaya KM on Twitter, he dispelled speculations over his death.

"Hello everyone, this is your Karnatakada Kulla. I am hale and healthy. Please do not believe any rumours on my health," he says in the video, India Today further adds.

Watch Dwarakish's video:

Mr Dwarakish himself has spoken. Please don't allow rumors to spread. pic.twitter.com/Y0pa8eSOWz — Chaitanya KM (@kmchaitanya) July 16, 2019

Chaitanya had also tweeted about the rumours on Monday

Dwarakish sir is fine. God bless. Please don't entertain any rumors about his condition. — Chaitanya KM (@kmchaitanya) July 15, 2019

Mayor Muthanna, Kulla Agent 000, Singaporenalli Raja Kulla, and Guru Shishyaru are some of Dwarakish's films popular among his fans.

Check out the reactions of his fans on Twitter

It's so cursing or It's so Incorrect to spread the fake news of the death of a Living Person that too a Celebrity. https://t.co/gXtijdm5LP — pavithra srinivas (@pavi_srinivas) July 16, 2019

OM SHRI RAGHAVENDRAYA NAMAHA!!! Dear all there is a fake news about health condition of Shri BS Dwarakish(kannada movie actor, producer and director). Please ignore the message and refrain from circulating further. Thanks for all good wishes and prayers, He is absolutely fine. pic.twitter.com/rW5a2Pyb8G — Abhilash Dwarakish B (@Abhibungale) July 16, 2019

There is a fake news about health condition of BS Dwarakish(kannada movie actor, producer and director). Please ignore the message and refrain from circulating further. He himself have sent Message pic.twitter.com/PGVvg0MCti — Mohan Vishwa (@camohanbn) July 16, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 16:36:27 IST