Watch: Kannada actor-director Dwarakish calls out death hoax, refutes rumours of fake death in video

FP Staff

Jul 16, 2019 16:36:27 IST

Rumours of Kannada actor-director Dwarakish' passing was doing the rounds on social media recently, with fans sharing their condolences. According to India Today, he is known as Prachanda Kulla by his fans. On 16 July, in a video shared by director Chaitanaya KM on Twitter, he dispelled speculations over his death.

Dwarakish. Image from Twitter

Dwarakish. Image from Twitter

"Hello everyone, this is your Karnatakada Kulla. I am hale and healthy. Please do not believe any rumours on my health," he says in the video, India Today further adds.

Watch Dwarakish's video:

Chaitanya had also tweeted about the rumours on Monday

Mayor Muthanna, Kulla Agent 000, Singaporenalli Raja Kulla, and Guru Shishyaru are some of Dwarakish's films popular among his fans.

Check out the reactions of his fans on Twitter

 

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 16:36:27 IST

