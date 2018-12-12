You are here:

Watch: Kannada actor Diganth and Aindrita Ray dance to Punjabi music at their haldi ceremony

Kannada actor Diganth and actress Aindrita Ray are set to wed each other on 12 December. The haldi ceremony was conducted yesterday and the couple looked beautiful in traditional wear. While Diganth chose to wear a blue angavastram during the ceremony, Aindrita chose to wear a muted floral saree with a red blouse. The two have been together for some time now.

Videos and images flooded social media shortly after the ceremony, showing the couple dancing with the other. They were later seen grooving on Punjabi dhol music with family and friends.

And they lived happily ever after! ♥🎆 #Beautiful #prewedding #romantic #dec12 #diganth #aindrita #couple #couplegoals

#bongwedsbomman Diganth and Aindritha wedding. Picture courtesy @rraginidwivedi #diganth #diganthmanchale #diganthaindrita #aindritharay #aindritaray #aindrita #sandalwood_official #sandalwoodadda #sandalwoodsongs #sandalwoodstudios #sandalwoodactor #sandalwoodqueen #nammasandalwood #sandalwoodinsta #weddingphotography #weddinginspo #godbless #mjerrol

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 13:16 PM