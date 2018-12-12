Watch: Kannada actor Diganth and Aindrita Ray dance to Punjabi music at their haldi ceremony
Kannada actor Diganth and actress Aindrita Ray are set to wed each other on 12 December. The haldi ceremony was conducted yesterday and the couple looked beautiful in traditional wear. While Diganth chose to wear a blue angavastram during the ceremony, Aindrita chose to wear a muted floral saree with a red blouse. The two have been together for some time now.
Videos and images flooded social media shortly after the ceremony, showing the couple dancing with the other. They were later seen grooving on Punjabi dhol music with family and friends.
Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 13:16 PM