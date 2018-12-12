You are here:

Watch: Kannada actor Diganth and Aindrita Ray dance to Punjabi music at their haldi ceremony

FP Staff

December 12, 2018 13:11:52 IST

Kannada actor Diganth and actress Aindrita Ray are set to wed each other on 12 December. The haldi ceremony was conducted yesterday and the couple looked beautiful in traditional wear. While Diganth chose to wear a blue angavastram during the ceremony, Aindrita chose to wear a muted floral saree with a red blouse. The two have been together for some time now.

Videos and images flooded social media shortly after the ceremony, showing the couple dancing with the other. They were later seen grooving on Punjabi dhol music with family and friends.


View this post on Instagram

#diganth #aindrita #haldishastra #weddingcouple #happymarriedlife @diganthmanchale @aindrita_ray

A post shared by SANDALWOOD ACTORSS❤❤ (@sandalwood_actorss) on

View this post on Instagram

And they lived happily ever after! ♥🎆 #Beautiful #prewedding #romantic #dec12 #diganth #aindrita #couple #couplegoals

A post shared by Diganth manchale (@teamdiganth) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@diganthmanchale @aindrita_ray marriage . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #kavitagowda #powerstarpuneethrajkumar #powerstar #appu #rajkumar #sandalwood_official #sandalwoodactor #sandalwood #kannada #kannadaactress #kannadaactors #southindiancinema #southindianactors #kalliwood #tollywood #tollywoodactors #tamilmovies #telugumovies #natasarvabhouma #santoshanandram #appu #shivarajkumar #tamannahbhatia #teluguhotactress #biggboss #biggbosskannada #ambareesh #vishnuvardhan ##aindritaray #sumalathaambareesh #diganth A post shared by Sandalwood Circle (@sandalwoodcircle) on

View this post on Instagram

#bongwedsbomman Diganth and Aindritha wedding. Picture courtesy @rraginidwivedi #diganth #diganthmanchale #diganthaindrita #aindritharay #aindritaray #aindrita #sandalwood_official #sandalwoodadda #sandalwoodsongs #sandalwoodstudios #sandalwoodactor #sandalwoodqueen #nammasandalwood #sandalwoodinsta #weddingphotography #weddinginspo #godbless #mjerrol

A post shared by Music Jockey (RJ) Errol (@big_mj_errol) on

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 13:16 PM

tags: Aindrita Ray , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Diganth , Haldi ceremony , Marriage

also see

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas likely to go the DeepVeer way, may hold two wedding receptions in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas likely to go the DeepVeer way, may hold two wedding receptions in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone on getting married to Ranveer Singh: He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant

Deepika Padukone on getting married to Ranveer Singh: He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant

Priyanka Chopra adds Jonas to last name on Instagram following her marriage to Nick

Priyanka Chopra adds Jonas to last name on Instagram following her marriage to Nick