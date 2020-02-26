Watch: K pop group BTS cover Post Malone, Friends theme in new episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook of South Korean boy band BTS recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment. "I really felt like I needed seven people in the car to get to work properly," says Corden as he jokes about Los Angeles traffic with RM, who sits in the co-driver seat.

RM tells Corden that he learnt English by watching popular sitcom Friends on DVD and reveals his favourite character to be Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry). This led to the septet singing the Friends theme song 'I'll Be There For You' by The Rembrandts. Corden mostly spoke to directly to RM, who translated everything to his fellow band members.

The video also carries sub-titles providing translations of what the other members said. The cameras caught Jin telling the others that he had no idea what Corden had said, but he supposed the best reaction he could give was a laugh.

Watch the new instalment of Carpool Karaoke here

A special thank you to the #BTSARMY all around the world that stayed up late or woke up early to watch our #BTSCarpool💜 We hope you loved it as much as we loved making it. Now have a snack, a drink of water and go get some rest! 😂https://t.co/9rq77HyWho — The Late Late Show with PAPA MOCHI⁷ (@latelateshow) February 26, 2020

Corden and BTS also discussed the band members' nicknames and topics they disagree on (Jimin and V are mostly likely to argue over dumplings). The conversation wavers to meeting famous people and the band reveal their admiration for Madonna and Post Malone (who they say, smokes too much).

The group also sang along their original songs 'Mic Drop', 'ON', 'Black Swan', Bruno Mars' 'Finesse' and Malone's 'Circles.'

Corden has had many star-studded takeovers of Carpool Karaoke. Previously, Justin Bieber made an appearance on the segment, where he and the host jammed to his new single 'Yummy', discussed TikTok and Tom Cruise, writes Vulture.

