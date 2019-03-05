You are here:

Watch: John Cena came up with 'Apna Time Aayega' way before Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy hit screens

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 19:26:53 IST

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have received immense love and appreciation for their performances in the critically acclaimed Gully Boy, with netizens in particular praise of Ranveer's rapping skills. The internet is collectively asking, "Is there something he cannot do?"

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. Screenshot from YouTube

Sung by Ranveer Singh and composed by rapper Divine and Dub Sharma, with lyrics from Ankur Tewari, 'Apna Time Aayega' showed Murad's (Ranveer's) journey from being a struggling boy on the streets of Mumbai to singing in a club in front of a large, cheering audience.

Hear the song here:

However, a Reddit user has a different theory with concern to the song. He claims that the 16-time WWE world champion John Cena, had his Gully Boy moment long before Ranveer Singh did. The wrestler had the song 'The Time Is Now' roaring every time in the wrestling arena during his entrance.

Hear John Cena's The Time is Now here:

Released in 2005, 'The Time Is Now' became a part of the popular Internet meme - Unexpected John Cena before seemingly landing on the doorsteps of Bollywood.

