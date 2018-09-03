Watch: Jack Ryan parody video pits John Krasinski against The Office's Dwight Schrute

Amazon released its Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski on 31 August, where he stars as the titular character, a CIA analyst with a desk job, who is handed a dangerous field assignment. Krasinski recently made his directorial debut and co-starred with Emily Blunt in the horror flick A Quiet Place.

But he is remembered for his portrayal of Jim Halpert in the mockumentary show The Office. Funny or Die recently released a parody trailer on Twitter, combining the web series' trailer with footage from The Office.

Up-and-coming CIA analyst and paper salesman Jim Ryan is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time, launching him into the middle of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorist, Dwight Schrute. pic.twitter.com/MXSwHYOVBB — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) August 30, 2018

While the trailer sets a serious tone with espionage, suspense, and action, the result is comedic as the villain that Jim/Jack has to hunt down turns out to be his colleague Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson.

Jack Ryan is based on Tom Clancy's best-selling books The Hunt for Red October and Clear and Present Danger. The character was last seen onscreen Kenneth Branagh's Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit portrayed by Chris Pine. The show was even renewed by Amazon for a second season ahead of its premiere, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 17:48 PM