You are here:

Watch: Jack Ryan parody video pits John Krasinski against The Office's Dwight Schrute

FP Staff

Sep,03 2018 17:48:06 IST

Amazon released its Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski on 31 August, where he stars as the titular character, a CIA analyst with a desk job, who is handed a dangerous field assignment. Krasinski recently made his directorial debut and co-starred with Emily Blunt in the horror flick A Quiet Place.

But he is remembered for his portrayal of Jim Halpert in the mockumentary show The Office. Funny or Die recently released a parody trailer on Twitter, combining the web series' trailer with footage from The Office.

While the trailer sets a serious tone with espionage, suspense, and action, the result is comedic as the villain that Jim/Jack has to hunt down turns out to be his colleague Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson.

Jack Ryan is based on Tom Clancy's best-selling books The Hunt for Red October and Clear and Present Danger. The character was last seen onscreen Kenneth Branagh's Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit portrayed by Chris Pine. The show was even renewed by Amazon for a second season ahead of its premiere, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 17:48 PM

tags: #Amazon prime Video #Dwight Schrute #Jack Ryan #Jim Halpert #Now Streaming #NowStreaming #The Office

also see

Watch: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan creators, star John Krasinski get candid about the Amazon Prime series

Watch: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan creators, star John Krasinski get candid about the Amazon Prime series

King Lear trailer: Anthony Hopkins plays Shakespeare's doomed monarch in Amazon-BBC adaptation

King Lear trailer: Anthony Hopkins plays Shakespeare's doomed monarch in Amazon-BBC adaptation

Jack Ryan review: Amazon series favours exotic backdrops, CGI explosions over fresh storytelling

Jack Ryan review: Amazon series favours exotic backdrops, CGI explosions over fresh storytelling