Watch: In The Romanoffs teaser trailer, everyone claims to be related to the infamous Russian family

FP Staff

Aug,20 2018 17:06:02 IST

In the new teaser trailer of Amazon's The Romanoffs, everyone is a Romanoff.

A still from the teaser trailer of The Romanoff. Image via YouTube

The series is an anthology set around the world (8 countries) focusing on people who truly believe they are the descendents of the infamous Russian royal family. Therefore, every episode will tell a different story with completely new talent. The show will be shot across locales in Europe, Far East and the US. The one thing that remains uniform throughout the show is the connection that these people claim to have with the Romanoffs. Is it even real? We'll find out.

The original Romanov family was executed by the Bolsheviks during the Russian Revolution. The show is based on the ancient myth of one of the Romanov children, Anastasia, escaping the executioners, taking on a new identity and living a life of secrecy with perhaps a family of her own.

Created, directed and executive produced by Mad Men helmer Matthew Weiner, The Romanoffs is being touted as the next Crown with just modern-day people claiming to be royalty.

The main cast comprises Aaron Eckhart, Isabelle Huppert, Noah Wyle, Diane Lane, Kathryn Hahn, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells among others.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 17:06 PM

tags: #Amazon Prime #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Matthew Weiner #NowStreaming #Romanov family #Russia #The Romanoffs

