Watch: In Thalaivi trailer, Kangana Ranaut traces Jayalalithaa's journey from acting to politics

Thalavi, also starring Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree, will release on 23 April in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

The makers of the upcoming biopic Thalaivi have finally released the trailer on Tuesday, 23 March, on the occasion of lead actress Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and revolves around her journey from films to politics. The late actor-turned-politician, Jayaram served six terms as the CM of the state.

Check out the trailer here

Directed by AL Vijay, the Thalaivi trailer shows how men doubted her capability as a politician since she came from an acting background. Kangana has left no stones unturned to get into the skin of the character and has delivered a power-packed performance.

Ever since the announcement of the film, the actress has worked really hard for the role and has also taken Bharatnatyam classes. Renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who was involved in films like Captain Marvel and Blade Runner, has worked on her look. She gained 20 kgs and then lost it all within a span of a few months.

Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree, Jisshu Sengupta are other actors with crucial roles in the film. Thalaivi has been penned by The Dirty Picture and Baahubali writers Rajat Arora and KV Vijayendra Prasad, respectively. It is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 23 April.

Meanwhile, Ranaut won the National Film Award for best actress for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. This is her fourth National Award win. She had earlier received the prestigious award for her performances in Fashion (Best Supporting Actress), Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Apart from Thalaivi, she also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her pipeline.