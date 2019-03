Watch: In Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota teaser, Radhika Madan takes a dig at Bollywood's nepotism problem

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2018's opening film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is finally hitting cinemas on 21 March after getting standing ovation in Mumbai’s film festival and a grand success in Toronto International Film Festival. To keep the anticipation among the audience alive, the makers released a brief but hilarious promotional video recently.

Featuring Radhika Madan, the teaser sees her take a dig at the trend of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. She seems upset that the launch of a star kid, Abhimanyu Dassani, has overshadowed her much-deserved limelight. She points out that she is an 'outsider', while Dassani, who is Bhagyashree's son, features in all promos and posters for the film.

Madan goes on to talk about her role, which will probably be limited to that of a damsel in distress. "Maximum meri lines hongi 'bachao! bachao!', she says as she goes on to beat the living daylights out of a knife brandishing goon.

Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi also star in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, directed by Vasan Bala.

Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP are the producers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film’s unique story follows a young man who has a rare condition called congenital insensitivity to pain and he goes on a rampage against all his foes.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 14:31:06 IST