Watch: In Fanney Khan teaser, Rajkummar Rao explains the meaning behind the film's unique name

The teaser of upcoming musical-comedy Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has finally been released after two teaser posters. The 50 second long teaser begins with Rao explaining the meaning of 'Fanney Khan': someone who is an artist, a musician, a dreamer or even a complete idiot.

This is followed by a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is shown as some sort of a celebrity or diva, and then we see glimpses of a lungi-clad Anil Kapoor passionately playing the trumpet on his terrace at night.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the teaser on Twitter.

Here's #FanneyKhanTeaser... #FanneyKhan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao... Atul Manjrekar directs... 3 Aug 2018 release... Link: https://t.co/Iam9NRXlQa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018

Fanney Khan is an official remake of Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody's Famous! in which a young teenage girl is forced by her family to succeed as a singer. The girl's father happens to meet a pop star, who he kidnaps and as ransom demands that his daughter be given a chance to perform on national television.

Kapoor will be playing Rai Bachchan's father in the film and she will play a famous performer.

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series. It will release in cinemas on 3 August.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 15:43 PM