Watch: In Charlie Says, Matt Smith transforms into wild-haired, charismatic messiah Charles Manson

Charles Manson did not wield the knives in the 1969 murder spree that ended the Californian hippy dream, so what drove the people who did so on his orders? That is the question posed in Charlie Says, which premiered recently at the Venice Film Festival.

Two teaser clips from the film were released online with the first showing former Manson family member Leslie Van Houten (played by Game of Thrones' Hannah Murray) lionise the cult figure. "Nobody belongs to anybody here, except Charlie. We all belong to Charlie" she says. "Every girl should have a daddy like Charlie."

The Crown star Matt Smith plays Manson, a wild-eyed petty criminal who sets up a hippy commune where his followers worship him like a messiah, clinging to every word of his incoherent prophecies of Armageddon.

Directed by Canadian Mary Harron, who made the 2000 Christian Bale movie American Psycho, Charlie Says is set three years after the murders of, among others, Roman Polanski’s actress wife Sharon Tate and her unborn child.

Serving life in jail are three women, still in thrall to Manson and clinging to his promise that they will all live out the coming race war in a hole in the desert from which they will emerge to populate a glorious new world. Trying to reverse the brainwashing is a prison teacher who is astonished that the bright-eyed young women seem untroubled by their crimes and the fact they will die in jail.

Screenwriter Guinevere Turner, who co-wrote the American Psycho script with Harron, said she wanted to show how it might not be as difficult as most people would think to fall into the thrall of a charismatic huckster, if he was offering the promise of true love and salvation.

Charlie Says is competing in the Orizzonti segment of the Venice Film Festival that runs until 8 September.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 13:32 PM