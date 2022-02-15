Bridgerton season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on 25 March

Netflix has released the teaser for season 2 of Bridgerton. The first season of the period drama which premiered in 2020 received 12 Emmy nominations and became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows.

The one-minute trailer of Season 2 opens with the voice of Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) who asks “Dear gentle reader, did you miss me?”. Whistledown is the author of a scandalous paper that reveals all the gossip surrounding the wealthy. The Lady is always watching the High Society and says that she has been honing her skills, or even better, she is ‘sharpening her knives’ as the new season of society galas is near.

The second season will centre around the romantic travails of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who is determined to find a suitable wife for himself. His search for a debutante seems to end when he meets Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) who has arrived from India and sets his sights on the newcomer. However, her elder sister Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) discovers that the eldest Bridgerton sibling is not courting a true love match and decides to stop the union.

What follows is a fiery battle of wits between the two which only goes on to bring them closer together.

Take a look at the sensational trailer here:

Other Bridgerton siblings also feature in Season 2 with their own journeys. Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) navigates the artistic world he craves while Eloise Bridgerton shall finally make her debut into society.

For the unversed, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me. The first season revolved around the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page). While Dynevor will return in the second season, Page has made an exit after the first season.

Creator Chris Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that the main theme of Season 2 was 'heart vs the head'. He also added that he always envisioned showing the story of one Bridgerton sibling throughout a season.

Produced by Shondaland, the highly anticipates Season 2 of Bridgerton is set to premiere on Netflix on 25 March.