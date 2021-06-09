Paani Paani has been produced and written by Badshah

Rapper and singer Badshah has dropped his new song with singer Aastha Gill, featuring the duo along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Titled Paani Paani, the song has been released on the official YouTube channel of Saregama Music today, 9 June. The number of views on the song is increasing by the second and has already crossed 1,70,000 with over 24,000 likes.

Watch Paani Paani here:

Set in Rajasthan, the song takes viewers through the deserts and monuments of the state. The almost three-minute-long song has been produced and written by Badshah.

Jacqueline can be seen dressed in the traditional Rajasthani dress ghagra choli. She later switches to a red dress and matching the theme of the video, Jacqueline also appears dressed in blue. From fast-moving cars to horses and camels, the music video is a fusion of modern and traditional.

Speaking about the song, Jacqueline who was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer said that music videos give the kind of liberty which film songs do not. The actress said that through her outfit, she wanted to explore the tradition of Rajasthan.

Commenting on her collaboration with Badshah, the actress said that the rapper is easy-going.

Adding that Badshah is talented, Jacqueline said that when he calls for collaboration, she knows she has a hit in hand. Previously, the two worked together in the hit song Genda Phool.

She is soon going to be seen in various films, including Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Before the release of the video, Aastha had told IANS that the viewers will be in for a ‘big visual treat’. The singer who collaborated with Badshah on DJ Waley Babu said that the song was shot in Jaisalmer in 2020.

Aastha had remotely recorded the song. The singer said that Paani Paani gave her the scope to experiment with her vocal range.